Meghan Markle ‘negative feelings' have pushed Harry into ‘dilemma'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing a dilemma ahead of Christmas celebrations.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly invited to spend the holiday with Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer and are seemingly worried about their security if they decide to go after all.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: “I think the Duchess of Sussex's views on coming back to the UK are probably pretty negative.

“I don't imagine you would want to come back to a country where you are so universally disliked.

“And also there's the problem of the security which is still not solved, and Harry says he won't bring his wife and children back here until he feels that he is in a secure position.

“I do think that Harry and Meghan have a dilemma with their family life, because the children are getting older, and the children are probably absolutely intrigued to know what their cousins are like. They wouldn't remember them.

“And I think that maybe an invitation from Charles Spencer might be attractive, and they would meet other cousins.”

She continued: “But then it's going to raise a lot of questions. Is Harry going to see his father?

Ms Seward then asked: “Is he going to see any other members of his family?

“So I would think at the moment they're undecided. They seem to make a lot of fairly last minute decisions in their lives,” she noted.