Henry Cavill lands lead role in Amazon's live action 'Voltron'

Henry Cavill is reportedly joining the cast of Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming live-action feature film adaption of Voltron.

Henry Cavill, the longtime Superman star, signed on to the film that already features unknown star Daniel Quinn-Toye, and Rawson Marshall Thurber as the director, who will be working from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ellen Shanman.

According to Daily Mail, Voltron is based on the 1980s animated TV series that followed a team of space explorers who pilot a giant super robot known as Voltron, and was adapted from several Japanese anime TV series by Toei Animation.

Moreover, the details of the plot are still unclear, as the cast, crew, and Amazon studio have all remained tight-lipped about how the storyline plays out.

As per Deadline, Amazon went into a bidding war with Universal and Warner Bros. in 2022 in order to secure the right to the production.

Additionally, after winning the bidding war to secure the rights in August, Amazon took about three months to reveal Quinn-Toye had been cast in a lead role in early October.

As per the outlet, the premise for Voltron centers on five young pilots in a battalion named the Robot Lions, which are vehicles that join together to form the mega-robot.

As far as Cavill is concerned, he is known for playing the role of Superman/Clark Kent in the DC Extended Universe, including: Man Of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), along with cameos in Black Adam (2022), The Flash (2023), and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Furthermore, the British actor has also had success in non-superhero roles in both film and television such as Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005), Stardust (2007), Immortals (2011), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), Enola Holmes (2020), Enola Holmes 2 (2022), and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024).