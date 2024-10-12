Maggie Baird shares Billie Eilish, Finneas’ favorite childhood tradition

Billie Eilish and Finneas’ mom Maggie Baird revealed how much the Eilish family love Halloween.



In a recent chat with People Magazine during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, the mom of two discussed how much Billie and Finneas are obsessed with Halloween.

“Oh my gosh, my kids are obsessed with Halloween, honestly obsessed with Halloween, the 65-year-old mom told the outlet.

“We used to do these great Halloween parties at our house,” she recalled the time when they used to live in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood.

“We always had donuts on a string from Donut Friend, which is a local donut shop that’s all plant-based,” Maggie continued.

“And we’d have the feely boxes [you’d stick your hand in]. We’d turn our little garage into a haunted house with all the gooey-feely boxes. Haunted houses and Halloween parties were a big part of their childhood," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Maggie appeared in Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms issue which also honored other celebrity mothers including Beyonce, Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey’s mom Mandy Teefey, Solange’s mom Tina Knowles, and Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce.