Coldplay and Oasis team up for Wembley with 'eco-friendly olive branch'?

Coldplay and Oasis might just be sharing equipment for their Wembley gigs next summer.

Oasis would be taking the stage of the iconic London stadium in July and August before Coldplay begins their 10-date residency at the end of August and Oasis’s return to the venue in September.

Both the bands might just be pondering over how to keep the environmental and financial costs down, with one solution being that the bands share some of their equipment.

For The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column and insider revealed, "Oasis will play Wembley first in July and August with five shows at the stadium. Chris Martin and co then ship in for their 10-date residency at the end of August and into September, before Noel and Liam return three weeks later.”

“Coldplay have chosen to keep their shows mainly at Wembley because it’s better for the environment,” they added.

The source continued, “And when Oasis start hauling their stuff in at the end of July, it’s been mooted they could leave some stuff behind which could be shared by Coldplay’s teams."

Even though both the popular bands have had their rivalry in the past, they could be persuaded to put that aside, with the source commenting, "Obviously their shows are completely different but kit is kit — and it is an idea which has been bandied around.

“Coldplay always go out of their way to minimize the impact their shows have on the environment. And after their old rivalry with Oasis, some people think this could be a very eco-friendly olive branch. Plus, it keeps the huge costs down - which would be a win for everyone,” they further noted.