Queen Elizabeth II had sleepless night due to Prince William's hobbies

Queen Elizabeth II was deeply worried about Prince William’s passion for flying planes.



Her Majesty held conversations with the future King to discuss his safety and bottlenecks in the line of succession if he is not careful.

An insider told the Daily Mail in 2022: "It keeps the Queen awake at night, and she is understandably very worried. She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can't imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis."

Meanwhile , Speaking on HELLO Magazine's 'A Right Royal Podcast', King Charles' former pilot, Graham Laurie revealed how William was sent on different aircrafts from the rest of the family after he turned 12

Laurie said: "Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry , up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."