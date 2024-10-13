 
Geo News

Kanye West accused of sexual assault by ex assistant

Kanye West is in grave trouble amid sexual assault allegations

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2024

Kanye West has been sued by his former assistant over sexual assault.

Lauren Pisciotta, who worked with the rapper between 2021-2022, says she was drugged and sexually abused during a studio session hosted by rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

According to the victim, she — was "laced with an unidentifiable drug," before she felt disoriented after "a few small sips."

"As plaintiff began to slip into an altered and heavily impaired state, she felt less in control of her body and speech, and that is where plaintiff's memories of that night escape her," the complaint reads.

She then recalls  "feeling physically ill and confused" and felt "immense and embarrassment"


Dwayne Johnson gives Apalachee High strong speech on first game since tragedy
Dwayne Johnson gives Apalachee High strong speech on first game since tragedy
Harrison Ford reveals why he keeps acting: 'Fun to work'
Harrison Ford reveals why he keeps acting: 'Fun to work'
Meghan Markle's new world ‘does not appeal UK very much' video
Meghan Markle's new world ‘does not appeal UK very much'
Lauren Pisciotta makes new claims against Kanye West with ties to Diddy
Lauren Pisciotta makes new claims against Kanye West with ties to Diddy
Zoe Saldaña raves about Steven Spielberg filmmaking
Zoe Saldaña raves about Steven Spielberg filmmaking
Reason ‘wise' Meghan Markle didn't ‘fancy' Royal role video
Reason ‘wise' Meghan Markle didn't ‘fancy' Royal role
Tupac's brother fires shots at Sean Diddy Combs
Tupac's brother fires shots at Sean Diddy Combs
Queen Elizabeth II had sleepless night due to Prince William's hobbies video
Queen Elizabeth II had sleepless night due to Prince William's hobbies