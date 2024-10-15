Shailene Woodley says ‘perfection' is not target in climate crisis

American actress Shailene Woodley is touching upon the importance of saving the earth and sustainability in a new interview.



Speaking to PEOPLE after speaking at Uber's Go-Get Zero conferencein London this week, the ‘Divergent’ star explained how an individual can play his part in contribution to the environment.

"I think taking the pressure off has to start with yourself," she said.

She noted: "It has to give yourself the grace and compassion to go, 'I am a human being. I'm not perfect and the systems that surround me do not support the choices that I want to make. And so until those systems can support that, I will do what I can when I can and have the grace to trust that eventually those systems will start changing.' "

"The message that I always try to get across is not about being perfect it's about doing what you can when you can," she said.

"It's constantly just asking myself these questions: All right, you know what? Right now, I do need water, and this is my only option: I'm going to drink out of this plastic water bottle. But next time, maybe I'm not, because I'll have my stainless steel water bottle. ... All we can ask is being aware and doing what we can,” said the expert.