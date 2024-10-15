 
'Soul(is)ful': Sania Mirza cherishes precious moments with loved ones in UAE

Former Indian tennis star all smiles in Instagram photo dump as she gives fans peek into her latest adventures

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared some heartwarming moments from her quality time with her family and friends, including Indian actor Parineeti Chopra, recently.

In a series of snaps from a recent photo dump on her Instagram, Mirza can be seen smiling radiantly as she explores Dubai, where she currently lives, with her sister, Anam Mirza and other members of her family.

Taking to her Instagram, the former athlete captioned the post: "Soul(is)ful".

Mirza's Instagram photo dump featured photos of her hanging out with her sister at a mall in Dubai and an adorable selfie of herself with her five-year-old son, Izhan Mirza Malik, whom she shares with her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

In one of the photos, Mirza can also be seen sitting with Singh on a boat in the evening, with the 37-year-old former athlete's arm wrapped around the 35-year-old actor.

She also made time for some self-care and self-love as she can also be seen getting dolled up at a salon, in another one of the photos.

Mirza's separation from Malik was confirmed after he announced his marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed in January, this year.

Mirza initiated a 'khula' — a form of divorce in Islamic law that allows a woman to divorce her husband. According to sources, this decision came as she was not happy with the 41-year-old cricketer's regular interactions with other females.

