Meghan Markle lauded for fighting for Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is reminded she is not the only victim of online bullying.



The Duchess of Sussex, who admitted she faced racism after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, is told many other Royal Family members were also not spared during their time.

Royal expert Jennie Bond says: "I applaud the efforts that Meghan and Harry are making to help make the digital world a safer place especially for young people. And I am truly sorry that Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying during her pregnancies and beyond.

"No-one should have to read disgusting abuse like that at any point in their lives. Sadly, though, Meghan is not alone in being bullied. Remember the press abuse of Fergie as the Duchess of Pork? Remember the insults thrown at Catherine... 'Waity Katie'?

She noted: "And what about the recent and current abuse of the Princess of Wales, forcing her to reveal she was undergoing cancer treatment. Even then her video didn't stop the revolting conspiracy theories on social media. Meghan is far from alone in being a victim of abuse. But good on her for trying to do something about it."