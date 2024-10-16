Meghan Markle not alone as expert shares shocking bullying ordeals of other Royals

Meghan Markle has been told about shocking bullying ordeals of other Royal family members after she claimed she is "one of the most bullied people in the world."



The Duchess of Sussex made the claim after she attended a digital wellness event to speak with girls in Santa Barbara, California.

Following her statement, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond praised Meghan’s effort on raising awareness regarding abuse while speaking with OK! Magazine.

However, she pointed out how other members of the Royal family, including Sarah Ferguson and Kate Middleton, have been victims of bullying.

"I applaud the efforts that Meghan and Harry are making to help make the digital world a safer place especially for young people,” the expert said.

“And I am truly sorry that Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying during her pregnancies and beyond,” she added. "No-one should have to read disgusting abuse like that at any point in their lives.”

Bond continued: “Sadly, though, Meghan is not alone in being bullied. Remember the press abuse of Fergie as the Duchess of Pork? Remember the insults thrown at Catherine... 'Waity Katie'?

"And what about the recent and current abuse of the Princess of Wales, forcing her to reveal she was undergoing cancer treatment.

“Even then her video didn't stop the revolting conspiracy theories on social media. Meghan is far from alone in being a victim of abuse. But good on her for trying to do something about it."