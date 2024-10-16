 
Geo News

Royal lady responsible for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's separation named

This Royal Family member is behind Prince Harry’s courage to separate from Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2024

Royal lady responsible for Prince Harry, Meghan Markles separation named
Royal lady responsible for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's separation named

The real reason behind Prince Harry’s courageous separation from Meghan Markle has just been brought to light.

Insight into their identity has been brought to light by a well-placed insider that is privy to the inner workings of the Palace.

This insider spoke at length about the responsible royal, during their interview with Woman's Day Australia.

In that conversation the insider started by referencing the effect of 2024 on the couple’s marriage and admitted, “This hasn't been a good year for them.” Especially since it seems as though “Everything they touch has gone wrong and reached boiling point.”

For those unversed, all of this is in reference to the bullying allegations, and divorce rumors swirling around mainstream media.

As of right now the Duchess is battling calls that she was a “dictator in high heels” towards many of her staffers in Archewell.

While some fiercely defended her since then, there have been a number of anonymous admissions citing the opposite.

However, the insider feels there is a different reason for this newfound separation between the duo who were once joined at the hip.

In the eyes of the insider, “I also don't think it's a coincidence that getting his inheritance has given him the courage to really step up.”

“And you can see how happy he is it's like old Prince Harry the larrikin's back! The smile's reaching his eyes for the first time in years,” they also added before signing off. 

Diddy accused of molesting woman as 'payback'
Diddy accused of molesting woman as 'payback'
Janet Jackson honors late brother Toriano 'Tito' Jackson on his 71st birthday
Janet Jackson honors late brother Toriano 'Tito' Jackson on his 71st birthday
Prince Harry receives hopeful update in new solo career separate from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry receives hopeful update in new solo career separate from Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez turns heads with her sizzling look amid 'Emilia Perez' promotion
Selena Gomez turns heads with her sizzling look amid 'Emilia Perez' promotion
Sean Diddy Combs demands identities of his alleged victims
Sean Diddy Combs demands identities of his alleged victims
Cardi B flaunts fluffy look for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Cardi B flaunts fluffy look for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Meghan Markle not alone as expert shares shocking bullying ordeals of other Royals
Meghan Markle not alone as expert shares shocking bullying ordeals of other Royals
Gigi Hadid makes rare comment on Taylor Swift's absence from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Gigi Hadid makes rare comment on Taylor Swift's absence from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show