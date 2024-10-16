Royal lady responsible for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's separation named

The real reason behind Prince Harry’s courageous separation from Meghan Markle has just been brought to light.

Insight into their identity has been brought to light by a well-placed insider that is privy to the inner workings of the Palace.

This insider spoke at length about the responsible royal, during their interview with Woman's Day Australia.

In that conversation the insider started by referencing the effect of 2024 on the couple’s marriage and admitted, “This hasn't been a good year for them.” Especially since it seems as though “Everything they touch has gone wrong and reached boiling point.”

For those unversed, all of this is in reference to the bullying allegations, and divorce rumors swirling around mainstream media.

As of right now the Duchess is battling calls that she was a “dictator in high heels” towards many of her staffers in Archewell.

While some fiercely defended her since then, there have been a number of anonymous admissions citing the opposite.

However, the insider feels there is a different reason for this newfound separation between the duo who were once joined at the hip.

In the eyes of the insider, “I also don't think it's a coincidence that getting his inheritance has given him the courage to really step up.”

“And you can see how happy he is it's like old Prince Harry the larrikin's back! The smile's reaching his eyes for the first time in years,” they also added before signing off.