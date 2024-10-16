Donald Trump gives zero star to his biopic

The Apprentice, a biopic of Donald Trump, received a harsh review from him.



Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, “A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully “bomb.”

"It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country."

He continued, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the GOP hopeful interjected, then added of the new film, “My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died."

"The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that but chose to ignore it."

"So sad that HUMAN ****, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!” the ex-president concluded.

The Apprentice focuses on Donald's early years when he rose to stardom through his work in the real estate business.