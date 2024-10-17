Meghan Markle's 'lies' and antics have come under fire following Harry's solo stint

Experts have just shed some light into the masterclass in gaslighting Meghan Markle is offering the world.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued these allegations against the Duchess of Sussex.

She sentiments have been shared in a candid video on her personal YouTube channel.

There, the royal commentator highlighted this “masterclass in gaslighting” that Meghan keenly gave to children at Girls Inc.

There, according to the founder of #HalfTheStory, Larissa May, dished all bullying talk that happened behind closed doors to Vanity Fair.

During that conversation “Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world. We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally.”

In the eyes of Ms Schofield, “Many will consider Meghan referring to herself as the most bullied person in the world while being a target of a Buckingham Palace bullying investigation or a Hollywood Reporter investigation, a masterclass in gaslighting.”

All in all, “By continuing to draw attention to the concept of bullying she is only attracting more attention to her own bullying allegations,” Ms Schofield added before signing off.

For those unversed, these allegations have come shortly after Prince Harry started making headlines for his solo outings across the US, the UK and even South Africa.