Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gearing up to play their hand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent separation has just been lauded by an expert who feels this is like ‘splitting aces’ and will reap multiple rewards.



Celebrity branding and marketing expert Doug Eldridge made these admissions during her interview with Fox News.

He started by explaining, “This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor.”

Because “Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the Royal Family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity.”

“By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table.”

For example, while Prince Harry can play the role of the “charming guy he was always thought of”, Meghan is “free to brand her forthcoming line of goods.”