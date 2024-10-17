Ashley Graham opens up about her 'hesitation' before Victoria's Secret walk

Ashley Graham shared thoughts and experience after her walk in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

A day after Graham participated in the runway show alongside Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo, she revealed on Instagram why she initially "hesitated" to be a part of the show.

In regards to this, she wrote next to a series of backstage photos and shots of her on the catwalk, in a post, "When @victoriassecret first reached out, I’ll be honest—I hesitated. For years, the brand didn’t feel like it was made for someone like me. Their vision of beauty seemed narrow, as if everything they created was for just one type of body—and it wasn’t mine.”

Moreover, she continued by admitting, "But after sitting down with the leadership at VS, I saw real change. They were excited to have me join the show and assured me this wasn’t just a one-time thing. The curve models weren’t just a symbol—VS genuinely want[ed] to be part of the body diversity revolution."

According to People, the model, who walked the runway in a black lace bodysuit, sheer robe, and large gold flower-embellished wings, said that Victoria's Secret assured her they were committed to "embracing body diversity in a lasting, meaningful way."

Additionally, she added, "So I said yes. I said yes to represent ALL OF US, to show up for every body that’s ever felt unseen. And that’s a journey I’m proud to walk,” as per the publication.

Before the show, Graham told the outlet that she was "feeling really excited" to walk the runway.