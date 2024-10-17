'Grotesquerie' creator confirms THIS Travis Kelce scene is 'little Taylor Swift nod'

As Travis Kelce has made his acting debut in Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy has revealed which scene is a nod to the NFL star's grilfriend Taylor Swift.

During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy has confirmed that there's "a little Taylor Swift" nod in one scene.

He revealed the scene where Kelce and co-star Niecy Nash-Betts "go in the red getaway car" is a nod to Swift's hit song Getaway Car.

It is worth noticing that even before Murphy's confirmation, the scene has already sparked rumours about a nod toward the Lover hitmaker among her fans, affectionately known as Swifties.

Additionally, during the same interview, Murphy was also asked about possible Swift appearance in the next season.

"I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat," Murphy responded.

Murphy continued, "I think she’s one of the greats. I was so shy talking to Travis about her. But he’s very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop-culture phenomenon. It’s a very interesting dynamic, the way they’ve captured the imagination of the world."

"But I always knew Travis could do it. I have this saying: A star is a star is a star. I just knew he could do it. He rolls up his sleeves and he says, “Ok, let’s do this,'" he said.