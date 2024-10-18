Prince William, Kate Middleton plans for Louis, Charlotte's royal role revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s plans for their two spares has just been brought to the forefront by experts who feel we

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond made these observations while referencing the potential trajectory Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ life will run down, after Prince Geroge starts taking up the mantle of royal responsibility.

According to OK! Magazine, she started by pointing out the reasons for this and said “William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems of a royal spare.”

“They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George.”

So “I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished.”

She also added, “I'm sure they will encourage him to go to university, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love. And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King.”

Before signing off the expert also added, “They will try to ensure that [Louis] feels he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession and that will probably involve service of some kind as they have emphasised from the start that they want their children to understand that having empathy with others is not only a kindness, but is rewarding as well.”