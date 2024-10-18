Buckingham Palace slammed for ‘failing Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace has just been called out for their inability to see what a credit Meghan Markle could have been to the Royal Family and for ‘failing’ to protect her in her early years.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond made these comments while addressing the missed chances and opportunities Buckingham Palace faced after Megxit.

According to a report by GB News the expert began by saying “Meghan could have been such a credit to the Royal Family – she is an independent, forthright woman with her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes.”

“She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs.” But “I think the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done,” Ms Bond admitted while highlighting this missed opportunity.

Still though, she did make sure to note that “Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva.”

Because “she didn’t like what she saw, and she didn’t like her wings being clipped.”

For those unversed, in the early days of the relationship, Kate Middleton also faced similar levels of scrutiny, as well as a media frenzy.

It followed well into her marriage with Prince William but dissipated over time, so much so that in a recent YouGov poll conducted in April of this year saw over three quarters of Brits feeling incredibly positive feelings towards the future queen.

She even outshone her husband, Prince William on the poll ratings, with 76% to his 73%.

Inversely about 15% view her negatively, which is still lower compared to Prince William who has a 21% rate of disapproval among the masses.