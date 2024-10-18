King Charles fighting much ‘greater risk' than touring Australia with cancer

The negative aftereffects of King Charles possibly messing up the Australian tour have just been brought to light by an expert.

The founder of the British Coronations Project at King's College London, Dr George Gross made these observations about the ramifications of doing anything different in his Australian tour.

He spoke to Newsweek about all of this and was quoted saying, “If you don't make these visits, what does that say?”

Mr Gross also answered his own question shortly thereafter and admitted that any failure to not extend public adoration on the King’s part could inversely be seen as a disconnection from Austrlia. All in all, “if you don't make the visit, that's more significant than making it.”

According to a report by GB News, this highlights the ‘delicate balance’ needed to maintain the much needed combination of visibility and vulnerability that the outlet feels is necessary to retain a monarchy in these changing times.

Even the national chairman of the Australian Monarchist League, Philip Benwell echoed praises of the King and said, “He should be applauded for his bravery, not insulted by these Australian and British Republicans.”

It is pertinent to mention that for this trip the King decided to pause his cancer treatment, however has two handpicked doctors and blood on board to mitigate emergencies.