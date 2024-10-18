Pak vs Eng: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan register their names in record books

Pakistan's Sajid Khan (left) and Noman Ali (right) celebrating during the match against England in Multan, on October 18, 2024. — PCB

KARACHI: In a remarkable turnaround, Pakistan has triumphed over England in the second Test in Multan, finally breaking their 11-Test winless streak at home and securing their first Test victory in 15 months.

This victory not only marks a significant milestone for the team but also ends a prolonged home drought of 44 months without a Test win, bringing a wave of relief and celebration to cricket fans across the nation.

The match was dominated by Pakistan’s spin duo, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who delivered a masterclass in spin bowling.

Noman shone bright, claiming 11 wickets in the match, including an impressive 8 for 46 in the second innings. This performance has made him the first Pakistani spinner to take 8 wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match.

The previous best fourth-innings figures for a Pakistani spinner were held by Mushtaq Ahmed, who took 7 for 56 against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1995.

The all-time best for a Pakistani in a fourth innings remains Sarfraz Nawaz's 9 for 86 against Australia in Melbourne in 1979.

Sajid also played a crucial role, taking 9 wickets in the match. This duo's combined effort is a historic achievement, as it marks only the seventh instance in Test history, where two bowlers have taken all 20 wickets of the opposition.

The last time this feat was accomplished by Pakistani bowlers was in 1956, when the legendary pair of Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad took all wickets against Australia.

This record underscores the significance of their performance, as it highlights a rare and noteworthy achievement in the record books of cricket history.

Furthermore, the Multan Test was notable for the fact that all 20 wickets for Pakistan were claimed by spinners. This marks only the third time that Pakistani spinners have collectively taken all 20 wickets in a match, with the last instance occurring against England in Lahore in 1987, when Iqbal Qasim, Tauseef Ahmed, and Abdul Qadir combined forces to achieve the same feat.

In another rare display of endurance and determination, Noman and Sajid became the first Pakistani bowling duo in 30 years to bowl unchanged through an entire innings, this feat was last achieved by the pair of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis against Sri Lanka in Kandy in 1994.

The victory is especially significant as it marks a breaking of the "curse" that had seen Pakistan struggle for over a year in Test cricket. Fans can finally celebrate after a long wait, with the team having last secured a win in August 2022.

This win showcases a revitalised spin attack that demonstrates Pakistan's deep cricketing heritage, particularly in spin bowling. Noman and Sajid's performances not only secured the win but also set the tone for future matches at home.