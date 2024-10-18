Tyra Bank hints at her major fear during Victoria's Secret walk

 
Tyra Banks is in awe of her showstopper return to the Victoria's Secret ramp earlier this week.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality, who turned 50 in May, recently got candid about her return to the lingerie brand's annual catwalk after two decades.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Banks nodded to feeling "good about" herself and truly "living in the moment and really present" during her runway walk—saying that description perfectly captured what it was like to dust off her wing after so many years. 

The mother-of-one recalled how she "would walk" for herself back in the heyday, but now "felt like everybody was inside of" her as she took the stage. 

"I just felt like there was more, and I look at the playback and I'm like, boom, boom, boom. I was stomping because I felt like I was a vessel more so than it's just all about me. It was different," Tyra raved to the host, 49. 

The America's Next Top Model alum also got candid about her major concern being her cleavage, as her chest was like “10 times bigger because I was about 40-50 pounds heavier on this runway than when I retired," she told viewers.

"So I was like, "Don't fall out, don't fall out,'" she recalled saying to herself on the ramp following her 2005 retirement from modeling. 

Victoria's Secret teased Tyra's return to the star-studded fashion show in August, for which Tyra teamed up with Gigi to announce the event's return after a six-year hiatus.

The confirmation came via an Instagram video where Tyra handed Gigi an invitation to the show, mouthing "see you there" to which Hadid replied, "I love you."

She also teased her appearance the following month in a TikTok video.

"It feels crazy being back on the Victoria’s Secret runway. I mean, like, cray-cray as in cray-cray good. I never thought that I would be back on this runway, to be honest. I remember — what was it, like, 19 years ago — and I was like, 'This is it.' And I remember all the press, 'Tyra's… last… walk.' It was so over the top, and I was like, 'I'm out.'"

Banks walked in her first fashion show for the lingerie brand in 1996. Her final Victoria’s Secret runway appearance took place in 2005, before she embarked on a career in television.

The 2024 show also saw the return of Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima as well as next generation icons Taylor Hill and Barbara Palvin.

