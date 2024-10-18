'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'

Simon Cowell, the master mind behind One Direction, just paid tribute to Liam Payne, who died in Argentina, on Wednesday.

In his lengthy and heartfelt note, uploaded on his official Instagram, the veteran America’s Got Talent judge, wrote, "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

He continued, "This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans."

Recalling how the now-late artist came to visit Cowell, the music mogul further penned, “You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago.”

"I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eye that you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it,” the 65-year-old TV personality stated, mentioning the History crooner’s son, Bear.

In conclusion, Simon Cowell further wrote, “I always thought the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were. And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family. Simon X."