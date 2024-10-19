Aadam Syed clinches victory at Bahrain Amateur Open Golf Championship

Aadam Syed of Rawalpindi Golf Club in this undated photo. — Reporter

KARACHI: Aadam Syed of Rawalpindi Golf Club secured an impressive victory at the Bahrain Amateur Open Golf Championship, finishing on top with a score of -13 after three rounds and 54 holes.



His total of 203 strokes (68, 67, 68) placed him ahead of his nearest competitor, Jay Mullane, who concluded the tournament at -9 (207).

The championship featured a competitive field, with Issa Abou El Ela in third place at -8 (208). Aadam's consistent performance throughout the tournament showcased his emerging talent in the sport.

Recently graduated with a master's degree in sports sciences from the University of Tampa, USA, Aadam has ambitions of turning professional.

He earned his professional playing card for the 2025 season at the Professional Qualifying School in Pakistan and also secured a card for the Clutch Tour in the UK for the same year.

Aadam will kick off his professional career at the upcoming Garrison Open Golf Championship in Lahore, scheduled for October 30 to November 3, 2024. He is set to arrive in Lahore on October 21, 2024, for his debut event.

His victory at the Bahrain Amateur Open not only adds to his accolades but also grants him a spot in the DP World Tour and an invitation to the King Hamad Trophy. The success reflects the growing strength of Pakistan's golfing community and serves as an inspiration for aspiring golfers in the country.

The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) congratulated Aadam on his achievement, expressing hopes for his continued success in professional golf.