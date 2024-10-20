Taylor Swift faces wardrobe malfunction on Miami stage

Taylor Swift’s team saved the day by timely fixing her dress on the Eras Tour stage.



The Grammy winner, 34, was performing But Daddy I Love Him on Friday night when her custom Vivienne Westwood gown came undone from the back.

The music superstar was just beginning the song, which is from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, reported Miami Herald.

A fan-made video emerged on social media showing two of Swift's dancers rushing to help her zip up the dress so she could continue her performance.

Swift’s outfit featured a sleeveless ball gown silhouette with a corseted bodice and a peekaboo skirt, Teen Vogue noted.

A lyric from Fortnight was written across the dress in black cursive handwriting, paired with a black bodysuit underneath to help her make a quick change into her circus-inspired outfit for her track I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Also on Friday night, the 14-time Grammy winner debuted another new costume which immediately had fans special that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be on the way.

The Karma songstress appeared in a Roberto Cavalli catsuit during the Reputation-era portion of her show, featuring one-legged suit and intertwining snakes — this time in gold rather than red, per concert photos.