Prince Harry turning more practical with his decisions post professional split

Prince Harry’s dive back into what he was known for before has just sparked a lot of conversations among experts.

This has been brought to light by The Times’ Kate Mansey.

According to a report by Express US, she weighed in on all of this in a rather candid chat.

She began by pointing out the different nature of Harry and Meghan’s career paths and said, “It is understood to be a conscious, commercial decision on the one hand and a practical decision on the other.”

“It is also understood to be a plan for them both to go back to what they know and, perhaps more importantly, for what they were best known,” for back in the day.

According to the expert, Prince Harry is expected to use this time to go back to his roots and do more charity work, and this will come “Following a period in which Harry always seemed to be by his wife’s side, notably foreign trips to Colombia and Nigeria, he is now striking out on his own.”