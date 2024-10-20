Source close to Liam Payne drops a bombshell about his final hours

An insider close to Liam Payne quipped he did not take his own life and could have been saved.

Telling the most detailed story about the last hours of Payne to Daily Mail on Sunday, the insider believed that “he would have lived” if an ambulance had been called right away when he fainted in a hotel lobby in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, instead of later when he was back alone in his third-floor room.

Reflecting on the Perfect hitmaker's promise, the source articulated, "Liam didn't have to die. Liam didn't want to die. He had promised us all he would never commit suicide. He was looking forward to the future.”

“If someone had called an ambulance when he collapsed in the hotel lobby instead of taking him back to his room and leaving him in there alone, in a psychotic state, he would still be with us,’’ the source shared.

For the unversed, Payne died instantly after falling 45 feet from his hotel room balcony onto the patio below at 5:04 p.m. on October 16, and during the investigation, police claimed that some drugs were found in his room.

Taking the police's claim into account, the source also asked, "Where did Liam get the drugs if he had no money?"

However, the same outlet reports that several police sources have clarified that investigators think someone in the hotel gave him the drugs, including ‘cristal.’

It is also reported that the hotel management conducted an internal investigation and fired at least one employee, but the hotel has not shed light on the matter yet.

It is pertinent to mention that investigators told Member of Service (MoS) that the investigation into Payne’s death “is ongoing and said charges against the suppliers of drugs “were imminent.”