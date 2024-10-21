Watch King Charles, Queen Camilla greet excited Australian fans

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a nine-day royal trip to Australia and Samoa, which is their first major trip after the King’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year.



A video of Charles and Camilla’s trip has been shared to their Instagram handle, featuring the warm reception the monarchs received at Parliament House by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.

The duo were greeted by a swarm of giddy fans, who handed them flowers and eagerly shook hands with them.

The caption read: “When we turn our steps homeward, we will carry memories of friendships renewed, of new ones forged and of the characteristic warmth and inimitable humour of Australians which you share with those who are fortunate enough to know you.”

It continued: “Earlier today, in Canberra, The King and Queen were welcomed to Australian Parliament House. It was wonderful to meet so many of you!"

During their trip to Australia, the couple visited the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra. There, they met with staff and volunteers to shed light on the impact of climate change.

The King also visited the War Memorial and attended a tree planting ceremony.

He also discussed the firefighters’ efforts in prevention of the bush fires during his visit to CSIRO National Bushfire Behaviour Research Laboratory. King Charles was also shown the Pyrotron combustion wind tunnel.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla paid a visit to the GIVIT a charity which matches donors with those in need.