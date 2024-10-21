Nicole Kidman reveals how carefully intimate scenes in 'Babygirl' were filmed

Nicole Kidman stars in 'Babygirl' opposite Harris Dickinson

Nicole Kidman has opened up about filming intimate scenes with Harris Dickinson for her new thriller Babygirl.

Nicole, 57, said that “an enormous amount of trust” toward Harris, 28, was required to film such challenging scenes.

“We would look at each other and go, ‘okay,’” she told People.

Chiming in, Harris said: “Of course there were days where I would go in really terrified of a scene or I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” but “there was never a day that if the scene wasn’t working or if we weren’t comfortable or we weren’t getting something, we never felt that time was more important. It was just like, ‘Okay, everyone go away for a second.’”

The movie features an affair between Nicole’s successful business executive and an intern (Dickinson) behind her husband’s (Antonio Banderas) back.

“I’ve always been on a quest as an actor, I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been,” Nicole explained.

She added: “There’s a sort of a jump off the cliff thing where you go, okay, I’m just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with the female at the helm.”

Praising writer-director Halina Reijn, she said: “You have your director at the helm going, ‘I will protect you. Nothing that’s going to be in the film will be anything that you are not comfortable with. You are going to be okay.’”

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson starring Babygirl will hit theaters on January 10, 2025.