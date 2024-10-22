'Singham Again' to feature Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey

Salman Khan's Dabangg avatar, Chulbul Pandey, will make a special appearance in the upcoming Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

The confirmation comes after local media reports say the security concerns around the megastar may cast a shadow over the cameo.

But Deadline, quoting sources close to the production, reported that the appearance would go ahead as a post-credit appearance is being filmed.

Also, another insider told Pinkvilla, "Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it and said, 'It's you and Ajay."

"You are brothers. That's enough of a reason for me to do the cameo'. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again."

Salman's cameo entry in Rohit's cop universe will seemingly pave the way for a likely crossover with the Dabangg franchise.

Reports also said the forthcoming film is the direct sequel to Singham Returns.

The movie will star Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Shweta Tiwari.

Singham Again will open in theatres on November 1.