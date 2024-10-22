How Gwyneth Paltrow's husband reacted to her intimate scene with Timothee Chalamet?

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that her husband was not bothered by her PDA packed scene with co-star Timothee Chalamet in their upcoming film.



The 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday to have a fun 'QnA' session with her fans.

One of her followers inquired how her husband Falchuk reacted to her smooching scene with Chalamet on the set of their upcoming film Marty Supreme.

The follower asked Paltrow, "How does Brad feel about you kissing Mr. Chalamet?! Lol" asked the anonymous fan, to which Paltrow replied,

The Goop founder responded, "Unthreatened, not because T.Chal isn't AWESOME, but he knows he's got my whole [heart]."

In the following story of the ask-me-anything session, Paltrow shared a piece of advice she would give her mid-20s self.

"At that point in my life I really measured a lot of my worth based on how other people held my worth," she noted



The Avengers stars went on to say, "I learned over time that there's this incredibly beautiful power that exists when you are in a deep relationship with yourself and you've accepted all of the parts of yourself and you're able to show love to all the parts of yourself."

"That took me a really long time to understand, that full integration of all the parts of myself would be the thing that would lead to me feeling like a whole and happy person. And that it was not based on what anybody else thought," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Uncut Gems filmmaker Josh Safdie helmed Marty Supreme, a film based on life of a pro ping pong player during 1950s.

After 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the film marked the comeback of Paltrow to the big screen.