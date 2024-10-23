Lady Gaga makes major career update post flop 'Joker: Folie à Deux' performance

Lady Gaga got back to her basics after her performance in Joker: Folie à Deux.

According to Daily Mail, following her panned performance in the flop movie Joker: Folie à Deux, the New York City native is releasing a single titled Disease, set to be released Friday.

Moreover, Disease, the first of songs from her forthcoming seventh album, was teased on the Grammy-winning artist's Instagram account, as she captioned the image, “DISEASE 10.25,” on Tuesday, October 22.

Additionally, in a teaser clip from the viewpoint of an approaching vehicle, the actress-singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, sported a black mane as she ran from it, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, as per Variety, Gaga's label Universal Music on Monday put out pre-saves for the forthcoming single, with links to Spotify and Apple Music.

As per the outlet, Gaga also made public a Spotify playlist in which her letters in her songs spelled out the phrase “Gaga Disease.”

On Monday, Lady Gaga posted an adjacent image of what appeared to be her figure splayed across the front of a car with the phrase Disease painted on the street, and a series of dates, times and cities.

It is worth mentioning that the singer, whose hits include Bad Romance, Born This Way, Just Dance and Poker Face, is headed back to her pop persona following the September release of her album Harlequin, which was inspired by Joker: Folie à Deux.

Among the tracks on the album included two new songs, and standards such as That's Entertainment, That's Life and Get Happy.

As far as Joker is concerned, Lady Gaga in the movie played the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who earned the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the franchise's 2019 film Joker.