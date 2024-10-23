Nara Smith reacts to Ariana Grande's impression to 'Tradwife' TikToks

Nara Smith issued a four-word response to Ariana Grande's uncanny impression of her viral TikTok videos.

Mormon influencer Nara shared three children with her husband and fellow model Lucky Blue Smith and often posts TikTok content that plays into the “tradwife” trend.

Moreover, occasionally Nara has been trolled for her whispery, somnolent monotone, which often dips into the crackling register known as “vocal fry.”

Additionally, this week Ariana posted a “get ready with me” video in which she delivered a dead-on impersonation of Nara's voice and her “made from scratch” monologues.

According to Daily Mail, when a fan asked Nara about the parody during an Instagram Q&A, she replied, “I saw and giggled.”

Nara came in for brickbats in the past for her “tradwife” content, as some viewers have slammed her for promoting an unattainable, old-fashioned lifestyle.

As per the publication, her TikToks showed her dressed to the nines, looking straight out of a 1950s magazine, while cooking dishes like waffles, pudding and cinnamon rolls from scratch.

As far as Nara and Lucky are concerned, they revealed that they make their own toothpaste, and she even went viral for concocting her own homemade sunscreen.

Meanwhile, she denied speculation that she and Lucky secretly have a staff of helpers they have employed to prop up their do-it-yourself image.

In regards to this, Ariana gently ribbed Nara for the “made from scratch” videos in her own “get ready with me” video, taken as she prepared for this year's Academy Museum Gala.

In this regard, the 7 rings singer said, “This is my first time doing voiceover, and it's so much pressure. This so intense. All I can think of is Nara Smith.”

Furthermore, the phrase “love her [social media]” popped up in text onscreen, as Ariana said in Nara's voice, “And then when I got home from the Academy Gala, I made my kids some Capri Sun from scratch and I zested the lemons.”

During a recent TikTok video, Nara did indeed make a replica of multivitamin Capri Sun for her children in her kitchen, using “some pineapple, pears, apple, oranges and also some frozen cherries,” all while dressed in an evening gown, as per the outlet.