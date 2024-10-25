Sian Welby remembers Liam Payne’s 'childlike joy for life'

Sian Welby, an English radio host, remenesiced over memories with Liam Payne.

The Capital Breakfast cohost shared the time she spent with the late One Direction singer during her “interviewer’s dream” whith the star.

“He always up for a laugh and game to play along with anything you threw at him,” she told People magazine.

Welby recalled, “In one of my interviews with him he literally let me zap him with a taser! Despite all the fame and success he still always came across as a very down-to-earth lad who hadn’t forgotten his roots.”

While talking about her favorite memory with the Strip That Down singer, she said, “I remember buying him some Batman Lego as a birthday present because I knew he loved Batman! He was over the moon and took it with him after the interview. He really had that cheeky, childlike joy for life.”

Following the death of the singer-songwriter, Capital FM honored him by dedicating an entire morning show to him,

During the show, Welby paid tribute to Payne saying, “He’ll be remembered for how empathetic he was to his friends and his fans."

“You can see the outpouring of love and people expressing how much he helped others through difficult times and that says so much about his character,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Payne lost his life after falling from multiple stories from his balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.