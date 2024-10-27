Prince William honours Princess Diana as he makes fresh vow

Prince William has honoured his late mother Princess Diana as the Prince of Wales expressed his fresh resolve to ‘prevent homelessness’

The future king recalled how his late mother Diana took him to a shelter for homeless people when he was just 11 years old, saying how the visit opened his eyes to how others lived a different life to him.

According to Reuters, in an extract from a documentary about his efforts to end homelessness, the future king said how Diana introduced him and his younger brother Prince Harry to the cause as part of her determination to raise wider awareness of social issues.

"I'd never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect. My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone," William said of the 1993 visit to The Passage charity in London.

Last June, the elder son of King Charles launched a five-year project "Homewards" which he said was inspired by Diana.

In focusing on homelessness, William said he was "desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role".

The documentary titled "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness", will be aired on October 30 and 31.

Meanwhile, according to the Guardian Prince William has also vowed, "I’ll show people how to prevent homelessness."