Meghan Markle's Hollywood decline explained: ‘Things have flipped'

Meghan Markle’s fall from grace has just been captured by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation began with the expert saying, “The duchess has not inked a single new major deal in that time, aside from joining the books of podcasting company Lemonada Media, not that that pairing has seen anything eventuate.

“But hey, the market and other economic terms. The-post pandemic budgetary correction has not spared even the titled,” she made it a point to note.

The rest of the conversation made mention of all of Meghan’s pals over the years from Serena Williams, to Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Jimmy Kimmel and even her Suits co-stars who remained tight lipped instead of offering any show of support, when accusations were swirling.

Still though before concluding Ms Elser took her comments a step further and started to hypothesize what all is happening because if one where to “really provoke a mind-melting case of whiplash, consider that only five years ago, Meghan and Harry were still in the royal family and there was talk of them tootling off to Canada for a wee rest.”

So, when it comes to the Sussexes, Ms Elser admitted “I feel like some law of the fourth dimension of time has been bent and we have not yet quite realised it, for so much to have happened and changed and flipped and been rewritten so fast.”

“Einstein cracked the law of relativity. Has Meghan just discovered the inverse of the law of relevance?” she added before signing off.