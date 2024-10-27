 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's Hollywood decline explained: ‘Things have flipped'

Meghan Markle’s fall from grace and total isolation finally comes to light

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Meghan Markles Hollywood decline explained: ‘Things have flipped
Meghan Markle's Hollywood decline explained: ‘Things have flipped'

Meghan Markle’s fall from grace has just been captured by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation began with the expert saying, “The duchess has not inked a single new major deal in that time, aside from joining the books of podcasting company Lemonada Media, not that that pairing has seen anything eventuate.

“But hey, the market and other economic terms. The-post pandemic budgetary correction has not spared even the titled,” she made it a point to note.

The rest of the conversation made mention of all of Meghan’s pals over the years from Serena Williams, to Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Jimmy Kimmel and even her Suits co-stars who remained tight lipped instead of offering any show of support, when accusations were swirling.

Still though before concluding Ms Elser took her comments a step further and started to hypothesize what all is happening because if one where to “really provoke a mind-melting case of whiplash, consider that only five years ago, Meghan and Harry were still in the royal family and there was talk of them tootling off to Canada for a wee rest.”

So, when it comes to the Sussexes, Ms Elser admitted “I feel like some law of the fourth dimension of time has been bent and we have not yet quite realised it, for so much to have happened and changed and flipped and been rewritten so fast.”

“Einstein cracked the law of relativity. Has Meghan just discovered the inverse of the law of relevance?” she added before signing off. 

Cruz Bekcham still dating Jackie Apostel despite Victoria's concerns: Report
Cruz Bekcham still dating Jackie Apostel despite Victoria's concerns: Report
Cillian Murphy talks about partnership with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Cillian Murphy talks about partnership with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Justin Hartley defends his 'This Is Us' character, calling him 'misunderstood'
Justin Hartley defends his 'This Is Us' character, calling him 'misunderstood'
Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'
Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'
Travis Kelce taking it easy after Taylor Swift's party guilt: Source
Travis Kelce taking it easy after Taylor Swift's party guilt: Source
Cillian Murphy reveals how he felt after first Oscars win for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reveals how he felt after first Oscars win for 'Oppenheimer'
Prince Harry, Meghan give King Charles hope for Lilibet, Archie with latest move
Prince Harry, Meghan give King Charles hope for Lilibet, Archie with latest move
Celina Dion has 'mother coded' moment at Adele's Las Vegas residency video
Celina Dion has 'mother coded' moment at Adele's Las Vegas residency