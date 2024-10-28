Prince William wants his older kids to ‘come out of their own little world'

Prince William has touched upon his older children’s reaction to the concept of homelessness.



The Prince of Wales, who has been working on his project ‘Homewards’ to eradicate homelessness in UK, shares how he spoke to Prince George and Princess Charlotte about it.

Asked when he would raise the subject, he says: “I probably am already doing it on the school run.

“The first few times I thought, ‘Do I bring this up? Or should I wait and see if any of them noticed?’. Sure enough, they did.

“They were just sort of in silence after I had said what was going on.

“I can see the brain going with this, and trying to work out what that means.

“And I do think it’s really important that you start those conversations when the children are small, so that they understand the world around them, and they’re not just living in their own little worlds.”

Speaking further on ‘ITV’s Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’, William added: “The ultimate ambition is to prove homelessness is a solvable issue, and can be prevented, and it doesn’t need to be as big or as bad as it is at the moment.”