Jennifer Garner appears to be in spooky mood ahead of Halloween

Jennifer Garner revealed a hilarious moment of herself visiting a spooky haunted house with her son Samuel during the Halloween weekend.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a clip of her monologue while she was walking through a dark and spooky haunted house with her son.

At one point, her son, who was only heard but not seen in the clip, told her, “Mom, you're breaking my hand. I can't actually feel my hand.”

Moreover, soon enough, Garner, who showed off her fun sense of humor in another video she recently posted of herself wearing a mask with her cat's face on it for his birthday, started to turn on her kids.

To the scare actors, she hilariously yelled, “I'm not who you want. Take my son!”

During the clip, which she titled, “Moms in a haunted house,” she hilariously documented how motherhood looked for her on the spooky holiday.

In the self-recorded clip, she could be seen and heard screaming as she tried to avoid being spooked or chased in the haunted house.

Additionally, Garner appeared to be out enjoying the Halloween weekend with her children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.