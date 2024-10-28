'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown makes bold statement about Kody Brown

TLC's Sister Wives continued its 19th season on Sunday, October 27 with a new episode that found Kody Brown making a bold claim that he married women he didn't love.

The 55-year-old Kody first tied the knot with Meri in 1990, with Janelle following in 1993, Christine in 1994 and Robyn in 2010.

According to Daily Mail, Christine was the first wife to leave in 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022 and Meri in 2023, leaving Robyn as his only remaining wife.

During Sunday's new episode, entitled Labor of Love, Kody claimed that, “I'm guilty of marrying people I wasn't in love with.”

Moreover, Janelle didn't hesitate to call him out, adding that she thinks Kody has a form of “amnesia” when it comes to his marriages.

Additionally, she added, “I just think that he has amnesia when it comes to the past because you just can't keep up that kind of pretense for 20 years. I know what happened. He can say whatever he wants. It's fine because I just don't care anymore,” as per the publication.

Furthermore, Meri added in a confessional of her own that, “This is Kody's current theme, and that is that he never loved me or Janelle or Christine. It's getting to the point that it's annoying. Gosh, Kody, just man up and be honest.

Part of the episode focused on Kody helping Meri move out, as she got candid about their relationship and Kody admitted that ending his marriage with Meri was 'sad,' adding it was, 'the end of an era.'

Sister Wives returns with an all new Season 19 episode, dubbed A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing, on Sunday, November 3 on TLC.