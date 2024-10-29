 
Kate Middleton wins on social media with ‘staying in touch' tactic

Kate Middleton social media skills lauded by Royal expert

October 29, 2024

Kate Middleton’s social media engagement makes her one of the most relatable Royals of realtime.

The Princess of Wales, who practices writing her own captions on Instagram and other social media pages, is branded effective for the technique.

Former BBC Royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told OK!: “This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence and staying in touch, even when she is not making personal appearances.

“Official statements from the Palace now seem quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison. 

“Social media can be a source of awful abuse, but Catherine and William are showing that it can be used to spread goodwill and kindness."

This comes as Meghan Markle has been called out for abandoning her social media after launching a new page.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, has gone quiet on social media updates on the company.

Royal expert Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: "Anyone knows you don't launch a social media account and then do nothing.

"The arrogance of it really, just like 'here we are and we're not going to do anything'. The whole point of social media is it's social, and you socialise.

