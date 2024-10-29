 
Madonna shares rare glimpse into her son Rocco Ritchie's accomplished life

Madonna seems to be a proud mother as she showcased a sneak-peek into her son Rocco Ritchie's life

Web Desk
October 29, 2024

Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie is all grown up, and his proud mother shared a rare glimpse into his life as an accomplished painter.

In a carousel of pictures posted on Instagram, Madonna showed off her recent pit stop in London to support her 24-year-old son's latest exhibition.

In regard to this, she wrote in caption, "Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco's exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!"

Moreover, the singer posed with some of the blue-toned impressionist paintings and met up with fashion designer Rick Owens' wife Michele Lamy.

Additionally, Madge also shared photos of Ritchie, who she wrapped in a loving embrace.

Back in April, the Like a Prayer singer visited Ritchie's exhibition, titled "Pack a Punch" in Miami and she was joined by her other children, younger son David, daughter Mercy, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, as per People.

In this regard, she wrote in a post dedicated to her son, “So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ inspired by Muay Thai fighters.”

Furthermore, more recently, she celebrated Ritchie's 24th birthday with a heartfelt throwback post that featured the young artist's growth.

