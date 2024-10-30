Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña stun in matching fits at 'Emilia Pérez' screening

Selena Gomez coordinated with her Emilia Pérez castmate Zoe Saldaña in LBDs at a screening of their film during The American French Film Festival, which was held at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail, the Who Says singer wore a long-sleeve wrap dress with patent leather slingback heels selected by stylist Erin Walsh.

Moreover, a glimpse at the 32-year-old Emmy nominee's figure in 2024 versus 2023 has certainly sparked rumors that she's hopped aboard the trendy Ozempic train.

Additionally, hairstylist Renato Campora coiffed Gomez's side-parted raven bob for the opening night gala festivities and her make-up artist Jenna Nicole fully contoured the certified billionaire's complexion as she applied doe-like lashes and glossy pink pout, as per the publication.

As for Emilia Pérez, the Only Murders In The Building stars as Jessi Del Monte, a transgender Mexican cartel leader's ex-wife, in Jacques Audiard's musical film hitting in selected theaters this Friday before streaming on Netflix on November 13.

In regards to this, Gomez told LA Times on Tuesday, “I knew specifically Jessi's story was enticing for me...I could feel that urgency from her to break free and be her own person.”

She continued by saying, “I kind of was like, I don't know how this movie is going to be made, but I knew that it would be something spectacular.”

It is worth mentioning that Emilia Pérez already scored a “certified fresh” 84% critic approval rating (out of 96 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Zoe took the plunge in a sheer long-sleeve blouse over a ruffled maxi-skirt as well as two different necklaces selected by stylist Petra Flannery while donned her statement earrings and make-up artist Vera Steimberg defined Saldaña's brows and applied a bold red lip on her.