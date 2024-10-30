Chappell Roan drops exciting clue for music lovers

Chappell Roan, who has been working on something new since August 2024, finally hinted at a her latest album.



The Good Luck, Babe! singer dropped the clue of an exciting news as she took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of herself.

In one picture, she could be seen holding her debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, alongside another photo of her holding a microphone in what appears to be a recording studio.

She captioned the images, "Album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa."



The singer's latest Instagram post about the album isn't the first time she's hinted at a new material.

In August 2024 her manager Nick Bobetsky told Music Business Worldwide that Roan has been busy writing.

“I do think that we’re likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for this album, which is that when she finishes a song she loves,” her manager said.

She added, “We put our heads together and quickly work to get that music out. That’s what we did with ‘Good Luck Babe.’”

Bobetsky explained that the HOT TO GO! hitmaker is “absolutely an album artist.”

The 26-year-old pop star made her debut with the album back in 2023.