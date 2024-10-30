PCB 'softens' stance against Fakhar Zaman after show-cause response

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after reaching his century. — Reuters/File

After Fakhar Zaman was excluded from white-ball squads and central contact for multiple reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has "softened its stance" after receiving the left-handed batter's response to a show-cause notice, Geo News reported citing sources.

The difficulties of the opening batter are likely to end soon as Fakhar clarified his position in a reply to the PCB's show-cause notice, the sources said, adding that positive signals have been received from the cricket board to resolve the matter.

They revealed that the top cricketing body is expected to make progress on Fakhar's issue in a few days.

Additionally, newly-appointed white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan had also given his opinion on Fakhar's return to the national team after assuming the captaincy role.

The left-hander was nowhere in the list of players who had secured their places in the central contract and 15-member squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and Zimbabwe, consisting of ODIs and T20Is, which would be played from November 4 to December 5.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi opened up about the reasons behind the decision in a press conference in Lahore three days ago.

Naqvi also insisted on his non-interference in selection matters.

"The selection committee will decide who will be included or omitted from the team. I have never requested for player’s inclusion or exclusion, the committee is fully empowered, and I have complete confidence in it," the PCB chief said in response to questions about Fakhar's future.

He confirmed that the batter's fitness along with his controversial post on X against the selection committee were factors in his omission.

In his X post, Fakhar had slammed the selectors for dropping Babar for the rest of the Test series against England after the latter played first match which Pakistan lost by an innings and 47 runs.

However, the Men in Green bounced back and won the series 2-1 despite the absence of big names including the star batter, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah.