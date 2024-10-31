Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for Halloween

Ashley, Myleene, Amber reveal major transformation for Halloween

Halloween has always been a chance for celebrities to show off their best fancy dress at glitzy parties and more recently on social media and this year was no different.

Ashley Roberts kicked off the day in style as she shared some pictures of herself as noughties Kylie from her 2001 Can't Get You Out Of My Head video.

According to Daily Mail, the radio presenter joined the likes of Myleene Klass, Amber Turner and Holly Hagan in celebrating the spooky holiday by dressing up in jaw-dropping costumes.

Meanwhile, Myleene advocated for busy women everywhere with her choice this year, dressing as Wonder Woman in her iconic red and blue suit.

Alongside a transformation video, the mother of three wrote, “Happy Halloween to all my wonder women. You may be fast Wonder woman, but nobody can be in two places at the same time. And yet we are.”

It came after Alex Scott and Chloe Ferry brought out all the stops as they dressed up for early Halloween celebrations on Instagram on Wednesday, as per the publication.

Football presenter Alex looked completely unrecognizable as she transformed into Grace Jones from the 1986 horror film Vamp.

Meanwhile Chloe slipped into a black leather strapless zip front corset which teamed with leopard print face paint, as per the outlet.