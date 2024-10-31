 
Geo News

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for Halloween

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner makes shocking revelation amid spooky season of Halloween

By
Web Desk
|

October 31, 2024

Ashley, Myleene, Amber reveal major transformation for Halloween
Ashley, Myleene, Amber reveal major transformation for Halloween

Halloween has always been a chance for celebrities to show off their best fancy dress at glitzy parties and more recently on social media and this year was no different.

Ashley Roberts kicked off the day in style as she shared some pictures of herself as noughties Kylie from her 2001 Can't Get You Out Of My Head video.

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for Halloween

According to Daily Mail, the radio presenter joined the likes of Myleene Klass, Amber Turner and Holly Hagan in celebrating the spooky holiday by dressing up in jaw-dropping costumes.

Meanwhile, Myleene advocated for busy women everywhere with her choice this year, dressing as Wonder Woman in her iconic red and blue suit.

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for Halloween

Alongside a transformation video, the mother of three wrote, “Happy Halloween to all my wonder women. You may be fast Wonder woman, but nobody can be in two places at the same time. And yet we are.”

Ashley Roberts, Myleene Klass, Amber Turner reveal major transformation for Halloween

It came after Alex Scott and Chloe Ferry brought out all the stops as they dressed up for early Halloween celebrations on Instagram on Wednesday, as per the publication.

Football presenter Alex looked completely unrecognizable as she transformed into Grace Jones from the 1986 horror film Vamp.

Meanwhile Chloe slipped into a black leather strapless zip front corset which teamed with leopard print face paint, as per the outlet.

Shawn Mendes praises Camila Cabello after break-up
Shawn Mendes praises Camila Cabello after break-up
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch
Keke Palmer slams her ex-boyfried ahead of her book launch
Prince William marks fearful change and 'knows how much worse Kate's cancer can be'
Prince William marks fearful change and 'knows how much worse Kate's cancer can be'
Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerini's career milestone
Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerini's career milestone
Prince Harry's friend reveals what's come of his ‘difficult' sacrifice for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's friend reveals what's come of his ‘difficult' sacrifice for Meghan Markle
Becky Hill's shocking net worth unveiled 12 years after 'The Voice' defeat
Becky Hill's shocking net worth unveiled 12 years after 'The Voice' defeat
Prince Harry takes the driving seat from Meghan with plan for a fresh start outside US
Prince Harry takes the driving seat from Meghan with plan for a fresh start outside US
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on unthinkable loss and a fight for survival
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on unthinkable loss and a fight for survival