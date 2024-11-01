Selena Gomez Rare Impact Fund shakes hand with PacSun

Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund is now going to be benefited by PacSun’s new denim collection, as they are in a partnership.

In a recent interview with WWD, Richard Cox candidly shared that ten percent of the retail clothing brand’s sales from their collection, Rare Dnm Edit, will be for the Rare Impact Fund.

At the time, the Chief Merchandising Officer of PacSun began by saying, "The Rare Dnm Edit is about more than just style, it is about purpose.”

"This collection takes the spirit of self-expression that denim represents, while allowing our community to contribute directly to youth mental health resources through the Rare Impact Fund," he concluded.

For those unversed, Selena Gomez founded the Rare Impact Fund for youth mental health and self-acceptance in 2020.

For the fund's website, the Calm Down singer penned the note that reads, "Mental health is personal for me. I went a long time without the support I needed because I didn’t understand what I was feeling."

"After experiencing what seemed like endless highs and lows that would take me out for weeks at a time, I finally found the help to see what I was going through. But I’m learning every day that supporting my mental health is a journey.”

“Every day isn’t perfect - not for me, not for anyone. And too many people don’t have access to the mental health resources and education they need.”

"That’s why I started the Rare Impact Fund. It’s a commitment to expand access to mental health services and education for young people everywhere. Because no one - regardless of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, or background - should struggle alone,” she added before signing off.