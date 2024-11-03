Prince William Kate Middleton kids react to mom's major health update

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s kids get 'reassuring' update on mom’s cancer recovery

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a lot to look forward to as the end of the year gets closer.

This year has been challenging for the kids, with Kate Middleton undergoing abdominal surgery and then cancer treatment. Despite George, Charlotte and Louis’ upcoming return to Lambrook School as their October holidays come to an end, they’re reportedly excited as their mom Kate’s return to the Christmas carol concert draws closer.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "Halloween, Bonfire night, Christmas – they all come in a bit of a rush at this time of year, but it’s an exciting time for children – and for parents who like to join in the fun with spooky decorations, huge bonfires fireworks, toasted marshmallows and, of course, Christmas carols.”

She continued: "This will obviously be a very special carol concert for Catherine, and the whole family. They will be so proud to see her back taking a leading role in one of her very own projects, and I imagine that as many members of the Royal Family as possible will join her this year.”

Jennie added: "It will be a proud moment for William, and a joyful and reassuring one for the children. Mum is back, doing her thing. It won’t signal a return to royal duties for Catherine, but it will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."