Meghan Markle takes firm stand to strengthen marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly taking a stand to strengthen her marriage to Prince Harry, as she urges him to prioritize their family over his work commitments.



According to a report by Heat Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex wants to put a united front to prove the world that her marriage to the Duke is still going strong.

A source close to the couple revealed that Meghan feels it's important for Harry to be home for Thanksgiving, and balance his work and family.

While Harry will be spending the Thanksgiving with his family in the US, as per the publication, the couple will not be able to spend more time together as he has work commitments in the UK.

“Meghan is putting her foot down and there is no doubt she’ll confront him about it,” the insider said. “In her view, it’s crucial to have Harry at home, even more so after the strain they’ve been under lately.”

They added, “She’s hoping that Thanksgiving will be an opportunity for them to reconnect after the long periods of separation they’ve had to endure.”

“She strongly believes this is a time when they should be strengthening their relationship, not doing things separately.

“She wants to show their critics that their marriage is strong and they’re happier than ever.”