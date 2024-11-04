Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer estranged wife releases emotional statement as she hosts final event at Althorp

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer’s estranged wife Karen Spencer has shared an emotional statement as she reflected on life at Althorp House.

Taking to Instagram, Karen shared photos from a gathering at Althorp last week with a heartfelt statement.

She said, “This week, I had the pleasure of hosting a lunch at Althorp, where philanthropic leaders, impact investors, and changemakers gathered around the season’s last garden flowers. Althorp was the perfect setting to kick off what we hope will be a truly impactful gathering.”

She continued, “As probably one of the final events I’ll host here, it was bittersweet yet inspiring to share this space with people dedicated to positive change. Being part of the @Catalyst2030 Movement alongside such passionate individuals is a privilege, and Althorp was the perfect backdrop for these meaningful conversations.”

“One of the things I’ve come to appreciate in my time here is the power of these historic homes. They were built for gathering and for using that convening power to influence and inspire change for the wider community. That purpose remains true, even 500 years later, and I am proud to have fulfilled it during my 14 years at Althorp. Convening has been a real joy, and it’s something I look forward to continuing in the future.”

Earlier, in June this year, Charles Spencer revealed the 'immensely sad' news that he and his third wife Karen Gordon, 52, were divorcing.

They married in 2011 and Karen gave birth to Charles' seventh child, Lady Charlotte, the following year.