Kris Jenner, Sylvester Stallone send heartfelt gifts to Rocky Thirteen

Kris Jenner and Sylvester Stallone have sent thoughtful gifts to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's son Rocky's first birthday.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Stories to share the "special" gift his youngest son got on his first birthday from his grandmother and the legendary actor.

Stallone sent a framed letter to the birthday boy with his valuable advice written by the Rocky star with a signature,

"Dear Rocky, My name is Rocky too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things," he penned down.

"Life has many challenges you will face — you will need to show dedication and determination! You must never give up on your dreams. Never!" the 78-year-old continued.

The Tulsa King star further noted, "Now most importantly you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!"

"Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone," he concluded.

The proud father also thanked his mother-in-law for her "one of the most special Birthday gifts" for her grandson.

"Thank you @krisjenner @officialslystallone," Barker wrote on his story.