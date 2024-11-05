 
Geo News

Kris Jenner, Sylvester Stallone send heartfelt gifts to Rocky Thirteen

The Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's son Rocky Thirteen turned one on November 1st

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Kris Jenner, Sylvester Stallone send heartfelt gifts to Rocky Thirteen
Kris Jenner, Sylvester Stallone send heartfelt gifts to Rocky Thirteen

Kris Jenner and Sylvester Stallone have sent thoughtful gifts to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's son Rocky's first birthday.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Stories to share the "special" gift his youngest son got on his first birthday from his grandmother and the legendary actor.

Stallone sent a framed letter to the birthday boy with his valuable advice written by the Rocky star with a signature,

Kris Jenner, Sylvester Stallone send heartfelt gifts to Rocky Thirteen

"Dear Rocky, My name is Rocky too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things," he penned down.

"Life has many challenges you will face — you will need to show dedication and determination! You must never give up on your dreams. Never!" the 78-year-old continued.

The Tulsa King star further noted, "Now most importantly you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!"

"Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone," he concluded.

The proud father also thanked his mother-in-law for her "one of the most special Birthday gifts" for her grandson.

"Thank you @krisjenner @officialslystallone," Barker wrote on his story.

Prince Andrew believes ‘international' money will come to rescue video
Prince Andrew believes ‘international' money will come to rescue
Prince Harry told door to King Charles is not ‘slammed shut' video
Prince Harry told door to King Charles is not ‘slammed shut'
Jesse Eisenberg recalls Emma Stone's insult loaded audition for 'Zombieland'
Jesse Eisenberg recalls Emma Stone's insult loaded audition for 'Zombieland'
Lala Kent spills Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift BTS romance on reality show
Lala Kent spills Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift BTS romance on reality show
King Charles III in for ‘enormous' welcome in US from Donald Trump video
King Charles III in for ‘enormous' welcome in US from Donald Trump
Paul Mescal shares startling belief about his future: 'It's a gut feeling'
Paul Mescal shares startling belief about his future: 'It's a gut feeling'
Slipknot unveil upcoming European tour plans for 2025
Slipknot unveil upcoming European tour plans for 2025
Prince Andrew denies his ‘crumbling' life to live like ‘sheikhs'
Prince Andrew denies his ‘crumbling' life to live like ‘sheikhs'