 
Geo News

Pakistan's Muhammad Asif wins IBSF World Snooker Championship title

Asif defeats Iran's Ali Gharegozloo in best-of-nine frames match in final played in Doha, Qatar

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

November 06, 2024

Pakistan's Muhammad Asif poses with the trophy after winning his third IBSF title on November 6, 2024. — [email protected]

KARACHI: Pakistan's ace cueist Muhammad Asif on Wednesday added another feather to his cap by winning the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar for the third time.

Asif, 42, entered the championship as a qualifier, he got a wild card nomination to the event through the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA).

After advancing through the qualification round, he showcased masterclass performances in both the main and knockout stages to win the title.

In the final, Asif faced Iran's Ali Gharegozloo in a best-of-nine frames match.

Asif dominated the opening frame with a score of 70-25, though Gharahgozlou levelled the contest by taking the second frame 94-7. Asif then regained control, winning the third frame 62-8 and excelling in the fourth frame with a flawless 106 clearance break — his sixth-century break of the tournament — taking a 3-1 lead.

He continued his strong performance in the fifth frame, winning it 82-12 to solidify his lead with 4-1. Although Gharahgozlou mounted a brief comeback by winning the sixth and seventh frames, Asif secured victory in the eighth with a commanding 93-point break.

This marks Asif's third individual world title, following his championships in 2012 and 2019, equaling India's Pankaj Advani's record of three individual world titles.

Asif now holds five world titles, including his two team titles, establishing himself as Pakistan's most decorated cueist.

